Police have detained two persons over the chieftaincy clash that led to the death of one person at Prampram in Accra.

“Two suspects have since been detained at the Devtraco Police station and are assisting the investigations,” a statement from the police said.

The Prampram Divisional Police in Accra has launched investigations into the chieftaincy clash.

The incident led to the death of one Nene Aryeh Otusekrom, while two others, Tawiah Nyumu and Nene Tettey Kwadzo were injured as a result of the clash.

“The Prampram Divisional Police has commenced an investigation into a shooting incident that led to the death of one Nene Aryeh Otusekrom and injured two others, Tawiah Nyumu and Nene Tettey Kwadzo at a shrine at Prampan this morning, Tuesday, October 26,” police added in the statement.

Per the police’s preliminary investigations, the heads of some families in Prampram had gone to the Lalue Shrine in the area when they were attacked by unknown gunmen, resulting in the casualty and injuries.

Crime Scene Management team members have examined the scene for evidential materials for the investigation process.

In the meantime, the deceased has been taken to the Tema General Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The injured are also receiving medical attention at the same hospital.