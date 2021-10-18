Police have launched investigations into the alleged shooting of famed dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale.

Media reports suggest Shatta Wale was shot on Monday, October 18, 2021, by some gunmen.

According to his road manager, Nana Dope, Wale was allegedly ambushed by some unknown gunmen in East Legon but the dancehall artiste managed to escape amidst gunshot wounds.

“On hearing the news, the police have launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident,” the Ghana Police Service said in a statement.

Police deployed a team to his house, but he was nowhere to be found.

“Over the last few hours, the Police have searched and continue to look for Shatta Wale at hospitals in Accra. Whilst we continue our investigations, the Police is appealing to the public to provide any information concerning the whereabouts of Shatta Wale to the numbers 18555, 191 and 0302773906,” police appealed.

Shatta Wale celebrated his 37th birthday on October 17, 2021.