The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, says the government will deliver three helicopters to the Ghana Police Service to boost its operations in November this year.

While delivering an address at the 50th graduation ceremony of cadet officers’ course in Accra, the President said all other related activities including the training of officers to man the aircraft and hangars where the aircraft will be kept have been completed.

“The Police Service will take delivery of three (3) helicopters, made up of two (2) gazelle light attack helicopters and one (1) Airbus 350 helicopter, in November this year, to enhance its work. Hangars for them, located at the National Police Training School have been completed, and six (6) officers, who will fly these helicopters, have completed their training in South Africa,” Akufo-Addo said.

The arrival of the aircraft will be in fulfillment of a promise the President first made in 2018 during the delivery of the State of the Nation Address, in which he said the government was committing some GHS 800 million to resource the service.

Akufo-Addo reminded the police officers and the public of his government’s commitment to providing more resources to the Service.

He said since his government came into office, it has provided more than 550 vehicles for the police.

“Since I came to office in January 2017, a total of 568 vehicles including 15 operational buses have been presented by the government to the Service, a feat unprecedented in its history. Apart from the existing Formed Police Unit][FPU] in Accra, an additional 22 light armoured vehicles have been procured for use by the FPUs to be established in November in the Northern, Upper East, and Ashanti Regions. In the next one and half years, FPUs will be established in the remaining regions that do not have FPUs,” he added.

Meanwhile, the president has given assurances that the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies will deal decisively with the increasing spate of armed robberies and other violent crimes in the country.

“I’m aware the recent incidents of violent crimes in some parts of the country have generated safety and security concerns from several sections of the populace. I want to assure Ghanaians that the Police Service and indeed all the other security services are determined to deal decisively with the threats posed by dangerous criminals and criminal syndicates,” he said.