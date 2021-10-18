Qunloon Ghana Limited has donated an amount of GH¢20,000 towards Citi FM Foundation’s Citi Opportunity Project on Education (COPE).

The donation according to the company is aimed at also lending a helping hand to brilliant students who need financial help and support to complete their education.

Touched by the inspiring story of a COPE beneficiary, Ali Inusah who graduated with first-class honours from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, the Managing Director of Qunloon Ghana limited, Ali Abdul Karim said the decision by his company is an “encouragement to the Citi FM Foundation to do more”.

According to Mr. Karim, the decision by his company forms part of their corporate social responsibility aimed at making society a better place for all, by investing in the education of the have-nots in society.

“We heard about COPE on Friday, Mr. Ali’s story, and we were touched by Ali’s story, and we decided to also come and help. We realized you people are doing very well, so we also have to encourage you to do more”.

“I expect that this donation will encourage you to enrol more needy students so that in future it will benefit the country”.

The company, which is into Chinese herbal medicine, further pledged to support the COPE initiative in the future to ensure a lot more needy but brilliant students are given an opportunity to have their dreams and aspirations met.

Mr. Karim also commended the Citi FM Foundation for the continuous help it has offered students over the past years.

“I must commend you for the work that you are doing, we learn a lot from Citi, not just the news and other information you put out, the conduct of your stuff and everything is an encouragement to follow.”

Qunloon Ghana is a Chinese herbal company registered in Ghana since 2004, with a long-term history in trading Chinese herbal medicines in China and the far east areas.

Qunloon Ghana provides healthy lifestyle choices and health care to its customers by delivering exceptional herbal products.

Citi Opportunity Project on Education

COPE is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative under the Citi Foundation in support of Ghanaians in need of support.

COPE is an initiative that provides scholarship to brilliant but deprived students to further their education.

The project has over the years expended over GH¢250,000.00 yearly on an average of 65 tertiary students, who have benefited from the scheme.

Last month, the management of Citi FM, through the Citi FM Foundation, commissioned a 30-bed girls’ dormitory for the Baptist School Complex and Orphanage (BASCO) at Trotor near Suhum in the Eastern Region.