A 40-minute downpour wreaked havoc at the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary and Forest in the Volta Region on Wednesday afternoon.

The manager of the monkey sanctuary, Francis Acquaye told Citi News, “the monkeys are now struggling for a place to live because most of the trees are gone.”

The sanctuary serves as a home for over 1,200 Mona monkeys.

The harsh rains didn’t spare the newly constructed sheds which are normally used by visitors.

The situation, according to Mr. Acquaye, is tragic and “help must come quickly to save the monkeys”.