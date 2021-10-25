The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz, who was captured in a video displaying reckless antics at the airport traffic light intersection in Accra, and was expected to be in court today, Monday, October 25, 2021, has been reported ill by the police.

According to the police, he has been admitted to an undisclosed health facility undergoing monitoring.

The driver, identified as Kofi Sasa, was picked up by the Airport Police on Sunday, October 24, 2021, after he was captured in a viral video recklessly displaying his driving prowess.

He has been charged with careless driving and posing danger to road users.

In the video, he (Kofi Sasa) was seen stationary on hatch markings on the road besides cars that had stopped in response to the traffic light turning red.

He then drove into the middle of the four-lane road and started driving in tight circles, described as doughnuts by stunt drivers, before speeding off whilst the light was still red.

It is unclear when the incident took place, but the incident was captured by an unidentified person and uploaded on social media.