City authorities have cleared heaps of refuse left on the Alajo-Avenor intersection on the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Achimota Highway.

The Technical Assistant at the office of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Emmanuel Clottey, told Citi News that the heap of refuse seen on the stretch earlier on Monday was cleared.

He added that today’s situation is a new one.

“A [waste tricycle] was riding headed towards Circle, and it got a flat tyre and so it couldn’t keep its balance and tipped over.”

There was a similar situation on Monday after a waste tricycle was involved in a minor car crash.

“I am told there was a collision between a huge truck and a [waste tricycle] driver, and he couldn’t evacuate the waste and left it there, but that waste has been cleared,” Mr. Clottey recalled.