Reverend Clement Achim Gyimah has been appointed as the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) Ghana Country Representative.

In this role, he will lead the development, implementation, and promotion of ARDN programs under the direction of Dr. Djibril Diallo, ARDN President, and CEO.

His appointment began on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Rev. Achim Gyimah has more than 20 years of experience in youth leadership and the promotion of youth empowerment.

He has successfully led projects and programmes on the promotion of youth leadership and voluntary service in Ghana and internationally.

To this end, he has designed, led, and monitored several public initiatives on capacity building for youth leaders and young people.

Rev. Achim Gyimah also has a strong background in building strategic partnerships and coaching for youth capacity building.

He brings to ARDN his expertise in youth mobilisation and strategic partnerships.

Rev. Achim Gyimah has an MSc in organisational Development and is an Alumnus of London School of Economics and Political Science, Programme for Africa Leadership, and holds several certificates on leadership. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Management.

He is a founding member of ROJALNU (Pan-African Youth Leadership Network) and the first Country Coordinator for the Global Youth Action Network in Ghana.

He has been a Minister of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana for the past 17 years.

About ARDN

The ARDN is an internationally operating NGO headquartered in New York, with the status of a United States 501(c)(3) public charity.

ARDN mission is to accelerate the attainment of the African renaissance by advocating for and supporting United Nations programs and priorities.

To this end, ARDN mobilizes the passion of government, educators, artists, intellectuals, the private sector, civil society and youth, using the power of art, sport, and culture as vectors for creating a better world.

ARDN serves as the Secretariat for the Global Alliance of Mayors and Leaders from Africa and of African Descent.