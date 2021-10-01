Ghanaian roofing masters, Rocksters Roofing Systems, has supported the Citi FM Foundation’s construction of a 30-bed girls’ dormitory for the Baptist School Complex and Orphanage (BASCO).

The company as part of its assistance for the project is bearing the full cost of roofing plus installation at GHS 51,500.

At the commissioning and handing over of the building to the orphanage on Monday, Accra Sales Manager for Rocksters Roofing Systems, Enoch Atobra Gyamfi, said the company will partner with Citi FM Foundation in other projects to be undertaken in the future.

“We are glad to be part of this. The furnishing is beautiful, and we are happy to have come onboard fully on this project. We have not regretted and going forward we believe that we are going to continue this partnership with Citi FM to do more good for society”, he said.

The 30-bed capacity project is in fulfillment of the station’s commitment to ensure the admission of more orphaned girls, who cannot be accepted into the institution due to the lack of space.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on Monday, April 26, 2021, for the construction of the project.

Mr. Kojo Akoto Boateng, the Project Coordinator, explained why the building was unfortunately delayed for about two months.

“I feel excited that our listeners and the company and our partners came together to help us do this. I remember when we came for the Easter Orphan project, that was when they said they needed the place and Mr. Samuel Attah-Mensah and the management said let’s build it. And through a lot of rains, we have been able to get it done in about five months because we said we were going to do it in three months which was quite a challenge, but we have been able to do it.”

The team was led by the Programmes Manager, Jessica Opare Saforo, Head of TV, Richard Mensah, Kafui Kuwornoo, Coordinator for the Citi FM Foundation, and others for the commissioning of the project.

BASCO is a private school complex and is also home to about 80 orphaned children, of which the majority are boys.

Over the years, the Citi FM Foundation has supported the orphanage with cash donations, stationery, food items, toiletries, and other domestic items collected from the station’s listeners, who make generous contributions towards the project.