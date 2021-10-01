The confirmation of MMDCE nominees for the Savannah Region has taken off with confirmation for two nominees.

The president’s nominees West Gonja Municipality and North Gonja District were today, Friday, October 1, 2021, given 100% confirmation by their respective assembly members.

Karim Musah Kusubari of the West Gonja Municipality needed a minimum of 12 out of the 17 assembly members present, whilst his counterpart in the North Gonja District, Adam Eliassu, needed 15 out of 22 assembly members present and voting.

They each pulled 100% of votes and have thus been confirmed.

The DCE elect for North Gonja, Adam Eliassu, who has been appointed to serve a second term, told Citi News after his confirmation that he will focus on reducing the effects of perennial flooding in his second term.

“We have to collaborate, all stakeholders have to sit and put our ideas together and seek support from the international community and make our water resources beneficial to our people. Water is a resource, but if we don’t turn it around it will continue to hunt us, and it is one of the things I will prioritise.”

The MCE elect for West Gonja, Karim Musah Kusubari, said he will require commitment from all stakeholders to address the challenges of the assembly.

“I call on all stakeholders to come together and support me develop this Municipality, I am very much aware of the challenges facing the Municipality, and it will require a commitment on the part of stakeholders to confront the challenges, this is the time to deliver.”

The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, urged assemblies that are yet to confirm their nominees to follow the examples of North and West Gonja.

According to him, development at the assembly level has been delayed for nine months, and so a further rejection of nominees will worsen the situation.

“You will realise that since December after the elections, there has not been development activities at the various assemblies, so it will not be good if the President has nominated people to represent him at the assemblies and members will reject them to further delay development. I will advise the other five districts yet to confirm the chiefs executives to follow the examples of West Gonja and North Gonja.”

Five more assemblies, Bole, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Central Gonja, East Gonja, and North East Gonja are yet to confirm or reject nominees by October 6, 2021.