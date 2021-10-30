The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued an alert over an usual disease it believes to be yellow fever in the Savannah Region.

The disease is said to have killed eight persons already.

A statement from the GHS said the deceased persons are nomads in the West and North Gonja districts who have not received a yellow fever vaccine.

“The Ghana Health Service has received interim laboratory results of an unusual disease from the Savannah Region of the country, that has led to the death of eight (8) people. The disease is presumed to be yellow fever and samples have been shipped for final confirmation. Tests for other Viral Haemorrhagic Fever like Ebola, Lassa, Marburg and Zika are all negative,” it said.

It explained that persons with yellow fever may have a fever, jaundice and bleed from any of the body’s openings and could lead to death.

“The affected persons are nomads in selected communities in West and North Gonja of the Region who have never been vaccinated against yellow fever. A person with Yellow Fever may have fever and jaundice in the early stages and later on bleed from any of the body openings (e.g. nose, mouth, bloody stools, Vomiting Blood). ”

The Ghana Health Service is consequently urging the public to take the yellow fever vaccine, which offers lifelong immunity or prevents the bite of a mosquito, by wearing clothing that covers all parts of the body.

It also wants the public to seek early treatment if they notice the onset of symptoms.

To stem the development, the Ghana Health Service said a team of experts including those from the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control have been dispatched to the region to investigate the development and come up with an appropriate recommendations for action.