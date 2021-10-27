Twenty-nine suspects have been arraigned for assaulting two police officers at Luhuor, a community near Sege in the Ada West District.

The police officers were responding to a distress call at Electrohem Ghana Limited at Luhuor when they were allegedly attacked by some members of the community.

The residents also seized a riot control weapon and a box of ammunition in the community.

“Some suspects took the police officers hostage for more than three hours and assaulted them. They later seized the Riot Control Weapon and destroyed a Toyota vehicle belonging to the Service,” a portion of a statement from the Police Service said.

In the course of the attack, the police officers called for reinforcement.

The residents were angered by the call and burnt car tyres at the entrance of the community to prevent the reinforced police team from having access to the community.

Following the incident, the Ada Divisional Police Command embarked on an operation in Luhuor on Friday, 22nd October 2021 to arrest thirty-six (36) suspects involved in the attack.

“During the operation, 36 suspects were arrested and screened, after which 29 were sent to court on Monday for trial. The Police have retrieved the weapon and the box of cartridges,” the statement said.

The Police Service said it will not hesitate to arrest persons involved in incidents of this nature.

“The Police Administration condemns the criminal conduct, and we wish to strongly caution the public to desist from attacking any individual or group, particularly any Law Enforcement Agents, or risk being arrested and prosecuted.”

This incident adds to the increasing number of attacks on police officers in some parts of the country.