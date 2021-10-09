The Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the Shamfield Ventures and Exports, emerged as the Best Agricultural Entrepreneur at the just ended Forty under 40 Achievers Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Forty under 40 is an initiative of Xodus Communications Limited which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross- section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.

This prestigious award is a recognition of his dedication and commitment in building the Agricultural business as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best business practices in the industry.

Speaking to the media after receiving the awards, Isaac Kofi Nketiah expressed gratitude to the the award board and clients for pushing the company to this end.

“I am extremely grateful first of all to God for his immense love. I also couldn’t have come this far without the help of my co-founder who’s hard-work and skills have kept the company moving. I will also use this opportunity to thank our customers and all who work with us at different levels. This is just the beginning of many good days as we continually build the agriculture industry”.

Isaac Kofi Nketiah took the opportunity to call on government to invest more into the Agriculture to make it more attractive for the youth to venture into it as it remains the backbone of the country’s economy.

Ghana’s agriculture sector was valued at $12.1 billion by the World Bank in 2019.

The sector contributes about 45% of the country’s total labour force.

Shamfiel Ventures has over 20 plus acres of pineapple plantations, owns a pineapple export license (SPEG) which only 26 companies in Ghana are privileged to have.

They export pineapple to Dubai, Bahrain and Jordan, and will be penetrating the European market soon.