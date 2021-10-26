Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, and three other accomplices are expected to reappear in court today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, after one week on remand.

They were remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, October 21, 2021, on their first appearance in court.

Shatta Wale was arrested on October 19, 2021, after faking a gunshot attack on him.

Shatta Wale, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

His accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator have also been charged for abetment of crime.

However, they also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah also known as ‘Jesus Ahuofe’ of the New Life Kingdom Chapel has been granted bail.

He was granted bail on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Jesus Ahuofe was arrested following his prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.

He was subsequently charged for causing fear and panic. He however pleaded not guilty and was subsequently remanded into prison custody for five days.