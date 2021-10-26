Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah popularly known as Shatta Wale and his three accomplices have been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

They were granted bail to the tune of GH¢100,000 each on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

While Shatta Wale was given a self recognizance bail, his accomplices had one surety each.

Wale was arrested last week for claiming he had been shot, but the story turned to be a hoax. His accomplices were also arrested.

They were denied bail last week and spent a week in prison custody.

Shatta Wale made reference to a prophecy that was made by Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of New Life Kingdom Chapel that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.