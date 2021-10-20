Popular dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz circles as Shatta Wale will be spending another night in police custody.

He has been charged with the publication of false news and causing fear and panic. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The musician was arrested on Tuesday night when he tendered himself in to the police, barely a day after police declared that they were looking for him over his alleged involvement in a shooting prank.

Citi News’ Anass Seidu reported that a number of his crew members have spent almost the whole day at the police station waiting for his release, but that will not happen today.

Two close associates of Shatta Wale; his Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee who were also arrested on Tuesday will also spend another night in police custody.

Shatta Wale, prior to his arrest in a lengthy Facebook post, apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank.

According to him, he took the phones of the team members and made the fake post.

He made reference to the prophecy that was made by a preacher recently that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

According to Shatta Wale, he was surprised that the security services could not give him protection after that prophecy, hence his decision to stage the fake attack.

His move however saw widespread condemnation from the public, with many calling for the artiste to be punished.

Meanwhile, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of New Life Kingdom Chapel who is alleged to have prophesied that Shatta Wale will be shot will also spend the night in police custody as he was denied bail on his first appearance in court.

He has been charged with causing fear and panic.