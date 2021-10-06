Over 400 shops in the New Kejetia market that were locked up on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, by management of the facility have been reopened for business.

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, management of the Kumasi City market, popularly known as the New Kejetia market, locked up hundreds of shops at the facility for non-payment of electricity bills.

The traders, in registering their frustration, also locked up the offices of the management members, but those offices have also been opened.

The traders however maintain that until management of the facility puts measures in place to address all their concerns, they are not going to pay the electricity bills.

The Chairman of the Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh in a Citi News interview said “all the shops have been reopened as I speak. The administration blocks have also been reopened to the management.”

“Until management does the needful thing by engaging the leadership of the traders, we are not changing our position. Our members will also not pay any dues as communicated early on. It will only change if we see progress in the acquisition of metres for the various shelves,” he added.