The Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban SK Bagbin, has donated an amount of GHS 50,000 and a public address system to the Wa Naa.

The donation was done during the 2021 Damba celebrations, an annual festival celebrated by the Waala people of the Upper West Region.

The presentation was made on behalf of the speaker of Parliament by Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, the Member of Parliament for Wa Central Constituency and Hon. Dede Ziedeng, MP for Lawra.

The Speaker of Parliament, who was to be the special guest at the occasion, in a speech read on his behalf by the MP for Wa Central Constituency, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, admonished the people to continue to maintain the peace they have enjoyed over the years and use the occasion of Damba to foster unity among themselves.

The donation of the ultra-modern public address system by the speaker is in fulfilment of a promise he made during his ‘Thank You’, tour last April.

The Wa Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV however grateful for the well-appreciated gesture by the third gentleman.

He eulogized the rise in stature of Alban S K Bagbin and wished him a successful reign.

This year’s Damba festival is the 101st successive event to have been celebrated by the Waala Traditional Area with some developmental projects championed by the traditional council.