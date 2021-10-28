Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Este Satekla, known as Stonebwoy in showbiz circles, participated in the 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay within the Tema – Ashaiman area on Tuesday, October 26,

The 16th official QBR arrived in Ghana on Monday 25th October 2021 and was received by the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

It was presented to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, and was later handed over to Stonebwoy who walked through some vibrant-principal streets of Accra with it.

The journey witnessed moments of celebration, as he visited some local schools, and explored iconic landmarks.

Through the Queen’s Baton Relay, Stonebwoy and the Ghana Olympic Committee celebrated and connected communities from across the 72 Commonwealth countries and territories while they showcased untold stories from Batonbearers, athletes, and young people who are striving for change in the Ghanaian community, as well as showcasing a project that addresses one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a relay around the world held prior to the beginning of the Commonwealth Games.

The baton relay champions the individuality in humanity and celebrates bringing people together. It embodies the idea that every individual has distinctive lived experiences that are threaded together and woven into a collective tapestry of cultures. The Baton form is entwined with unique components and displays connectivity to represent the power of collaboration.

See some pictures below: