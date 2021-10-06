The Rotary Club of Sunyani-Central has donated medical items worth $73,063.20 to 13 medical facilities in both the Bono and Ashanti Regions.

The items donated include; 50 warmers, 178 baby suction devices, defibrillator, cardiac monitor, 5 wheelchairs, ECG machine, and simple delivery bed.

The rest were a suction machine, nebuliser, 5 hospital beds, a dental chair, and 34 packets of examination gloves.

Facilities that benefited from the donation include; 3 Medical Reception Station at the 3rd Infantry, Abesim Health Center, SDA Hospital – Sunyani, Yawhima Health Center, Nkrankrom CHPS Compound, and Atronie Health Center. Others are Yawsae Health Center- Sunyani, Antwikrom Health Center –Sunyani, and Owusu Memorial Hospital – Sunyani. The rest were the Watchman CHPs –Sunyani and the Trinity Hospital at Kumasi.

Speaking at the handing over of the items, the President of Rotary Club of Sunyani-Central, Johnson Mawuli Tsagli-Awor noted that the facilities had one problem or the other especially the provision of maternal care because of the absence of certain equipment.

Efforts were made to solicit funding for the items, which came through the Rotary Foundation Global Grant GG 2096430.

Rotarian Tsagli-Awor, also urged the recipient facilities to make good use of the items and take good care of them so that they last to achieve the intended purpose.

The Commanding Officer of the Armour Training School, Lt Col Dominic Buah who spoke on behalf of the 3 Medical Reception Station commended the association for the gesture and promised that they would take good care of the items.

The Midwife in charge of the Nkrankrom CHPS Compound, Mavis Agyeiwaa noted that the items they have received would go a long way in health delivery at the facility especially the warming of newborns.