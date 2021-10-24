At least one person has been killed and seven others injured in a suspected terrorist bombing in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, authorities say.
The blast went off on Saturday night at a bar, scattering panicked revellers onto the street in the aftermath.
President Yoweri Museveni said suspected terrorists may have planted a package in a plastic bag.
The explosion comes one week after the UK government issued an alert about terrorism in Uganda.
It warned British citizens in the East African country – where attacks of this kind are rare – that “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks”. It advised them to be vigilant at public places, including restaurants and bars.
Police have cordoned off the scene of the blast – a venue popular for roasted pork and beer, in a largely residential area on the city outskirts, the BBC’s Patience Atuhaire reports from the scene.