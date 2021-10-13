Prof. Dr. Ing. Semih Severengiz of the Bochum University of Applied Sciences in Germany is urging researchers to do more to help switch from combustion engines to electrical, which he believes would help reduce carbon emissions being experienced by most countries.

He made the appeal during a stakeholders workshop held virtually to deliberate on carbon emissions and how to tackle them.

Professor Severengiz noted that the transport sector is increasing carbon emissions and more needs to be done to protect the earth.

“It is the responsibility of researchers and other stakeholders to find a way to reduce carbon emissions. To reduce emissions, there is the need to switch from combustion engines to electrical.”

He noted that the Mobility Sustainably thought through the life cycle (MoNaL) project funded and sponsored by the German Ministry of Environmental and Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety is one of the ongoing projects to help switch from combustion engines to electrical.

Under the project, E-cargo bikes and E-scooters fitted with meters would be charged at designated charging stations. Some of the E-cargo bikes and scooters have been tested at Don Bosco at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

He noted that the MoNaL project offers an opportunity for collaboration between Ghanaian and German stakeholders and would also create job opportunities.

Frederick Adjei, a team member of the MoNaL project on his part noted that Ghana is experiencing an economic and population boom that has created the need for a new mobility innovation.

“E-mobility can only be a solution with renewable energy supply on a decentralized basis.”

Special Advisor to the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Oliver Boachie on his part noted that the Government of Ghana would support bodies pushing the agenda of E-mobility to help reduce emissions.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani, through the Regional Center for Energy and Environmental Sustainability (RCEES) earlier this year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bochum University of Applied Sciences in Germany to commence a project on Mobility Sustainably thought through the life cycle (MoNaL).