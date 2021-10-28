After a successful launch in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale, the Guinness Bright House Experience finally made its stop in Takoradi much to the delight of ‘Tadi’ creatives and revelers.

The Guinness Bright House Experience is a model bar and a fundamental part of the Guinness Black Shines Brightest campaign, and it serves as a cultural space and a hub for people to connect and energize each other with creativity, inspiration, and, of course, a cold bottle of Guinness.

In Takoradi, the Bright House Experience started off with a fashion show where young and talented fashion designers across the Western Region showcased what makes them shine bright through a stunning display of amazingly creative designs.

Before Vanilla, a fast-rising vocalist and versatile songwriter, mounted the stage to dazzle guests with his ‘Sikilite’ hit song, underground musicians in the region came to display their music and rap prowess to the admiration of all.

This set the tone for the music aspect of the Bright House Experience.

Fameya and Mr. Drew did not also disappoint as they dropped hit songs after hit songs as guests were seen dancing and singing along most of their songs.

Incredible Zigi showcased why he is indeed the perfect fit as the face of the Black Shines Brightest Campaign. He displayed so much creativity and energy with his dance moves. He eventually did his signature removal of the shirt and the crowd went berserk with excitement. Incredible Zigi performed with his regional team of Afrozig dancers in Takoradi.

When the main act for the night, the ‘Confession’ hitmaker Kofi Kinaata hit the stage, the crowd welcomed him with cheers and excitement, and he proved why he is the real “Fante” rap god by giving fans a performance to remember. Kofi Kinaata indeed ensured that guests left the event with a full appreciation of what ‘Black Shines Brightest’ truly means.

Before the Bright House Experience was the Guinness Creative Master Class in partnership with 3 Music Networks where Michael Amofa (Incredible Zigi), Dance Artist, Choreographer, George, Mensah Britton, media personality, talent manager, entertainment pundit and brand, creative serial entrepreneur, Sadiq Abudulia Abu, Chief Executive Officer of 3 Music Networks as well as Nana Kofi Asihene, music video director, creative consultant, and filmmaker and Kinorah Awini, CEO & content Developer at Telande World Studios Limited engaged young and budding creatives in Takoradi with the aim of spurring them to growth.

Guinness ‘Black Shines Brightest’ is a new Pan African campaign celebrating the iconic black liquid enjoyed all over the continent for over a century.

This exciting new campaign is inspired by the bold and unique black beer of Guinness stout and brings together passionate and creative individuals to celebrate the spirit of Guinness and its home across African markets.