Joana Krah, the 29-year-old woman arrested recently in Takoradi in the Western Region for allegedly faking her abduction will be sentenced on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

She confessed faking her kidnapping on Friday, October 22, 2021, in a bid to extort GH¢5,000 from a relative.

Ms. Joana has been charged with deceiving a public officer and publication of fake news.

She was on Monday, October 25, 2021, arraigned before the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A, presided over by his honour Michael Kwodjoe Ampoadu.

Although earlier police reports indicated that suspect Joana Krah conspired with other two suspects–Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun– to fake her kidnapping, the other two were not brought to court.

Joana Krah according to the police conspired with the two others to feign her kidnapping, after which a call was placed to her godfather in demand for the ransom.

When Joana became aware that her godfather had reported to the Police and an extensive search had commenced to find her, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station on Saturday, October 23, to confess.

She claimed she was only joking with her godfather with claims that she had been kidnapped.

Police investigations led to the arrest of suspects, Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun for their complicity.

Citi News understands that the two accomplices have been granted bail.