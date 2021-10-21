It was a night of energy and great talent display as Guinness unveiled its Bright House Experience in Tamale where Fancy Gadam, Sefa, and Incredible Zigi showcased their boldness and creativity through their talent.

The Guinness Bright House Experience is a model bar that serves as a cultural space and a hub for people to connect and energize each other with creativity, inspiration, and, of course, a cold bottle of Guinness. The Guinness Bright House Experience was first unveiled in Accra at the Accra Polo Court and made a stop in Kumasi’s Golden Bean Hotel and now Tamale.

The Bright House Experience was held at the Tamale Stadium, and it started off with performances from local creatives and musical talents, including up and coming rappers Med Gee and T.I.P

Sefa’s ‘Echoke’ kept the crowd excited as she performed hit song after hit song. Her performance was quickly followed by Incredible Zigi and the Afrozig dance crew in Tamale. They dazzle guests with their energetic dance performances and antics, to the admiration of many.

The crowd went gaga as soon as the ‘Total Cheat’ hitmaker Fancy Gadam mounted the stage. He performed both his old and new hit songs, which got guests gyrating and singing along as he performed.

The next stop for the Guinness Bright House Experience is Takoradi on 23rd October 2021 where consumers will get to feel and enjoy the Black Shines Brightest campaign.

Guinness ‘Black Shines Brightest’ is a new Pan African campaign celebrating the iconic black liquid enjoyed all over the continent for over a century. This exciting new campaign is inspired by the bold and unique black beer of Guinness stout and brings together passionate and creative individuals to celebrate the spirit of Guinness and its home across African markets.