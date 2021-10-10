Government says processes are far advanced to clear the six-month outstanding allowances owed teacher trainees.

The Association of Teacher Trainees has given the government a three-week ultimatum to clear the arrears as it is affecting academic work in the various colleges.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, said the Ministry had already made requests for the trainees, and that the Ministry of Finance has also given approval for the payment to be done.

He said the Controller and Accountant General’s Department is currently processing the payment to disburse to the various colleges of education.

“The Ministry of Finance is responsible for releasing the funds. The ministry has done its part, and it is now at the level of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for final disbursement. So I’m sure as soon as possible the money will be released,” he said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, prior to the 2016 elections, promised to restore the allowances of teacher and nurse trainees which had been cancelled by the NDC government in 2014.

The NDC government said the decision was to allow it to expand various educational infrastructure in the country as well as remove the restrictions on admission to the various training institutions, and make it possible for the trainees to also access student loans.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in 2019 announced that the government had paid 48,000 teacher trainees GH¢ 532 million in allowances.

He also announced that the government will continue with the payment of allowances to a projected number of 54,108 trainee teachers.