Lovers of Ghanaian gospel music will be treated to a night of powerful ministrations by some of the nation’s most renowned singers at the 2021 Highest Praise concert, which is slated for Sunday, October 17th at the Forecourt of Tema Joint Church.

This year’s event which will commence at 6:00 pm and dubbed ‘The Tema XperienX’, will feature Nii Okai, Cwesi Oteng, Kofi Karikari, Pastor Ella, Doreen Okyere, Anane Mantey, and Dani Makafui.

According to the organisers, ‘The Harbour City Mass Choir’, the goal of this year’s event is to tap, equip and outdoor talents of individuals and groups among the Christian Youth.

Highest Praise 2021 will also receive special guest performances from seasoned inter-denominational choir, Harmonious Chorale, which is based in Tema.

Established 22 years ago, the gospel music concert has seen an annual historical audience size of approximately 1,500 people.