Thousands of youth have gathered at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, and the Babayara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to undergo selection processes in a bid to get recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service.

The exercise is also ongoing simultaneously at other centres in all regions of the country. The exercise is the second phase of the recruitment process.

The bodies of the applicants are physically screened at this stage in the search for deformities, tattoos, and scars.

Documents of the applicants are also verified and authenticated at this level, after which selected applicants will be invited to write an aptitude test.

Recently, thousands of young Ghanaians also thronged the El-Wak Sports Stadium on Monday, July 19, 2021, in Accra to participate in a documentation and medical screening process for recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to the Commanding Officer for the 5th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Prince Tandoh, those who showed up for the exercise included Senior High School graduates, and tertiary degree and diploma holders.

The screening process, which began as early as 7 am, ended on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Lieutenant Colonel Prince Tandoh said an aptitude test will be taken by persons who successfully pass the first stage of documentation and medical screening.

Also, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, scores of youth massed up at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Job Fair in search of jobs from several employers.

The youth, numbering over 1,000, were seen standing in long queues at the Accra International Conference Centre, with many of them struggling to enter the building to secure jobs with companies.