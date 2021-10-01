Three Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees have been confirmed in the Upper West Region.

Nero Raymond of Nandom polled 35 out of the 36 votes, while George Naruli Gerard had all the 36 Assembly Members confirming him as the DCE for the Lambusie district.

Issahaku Moomin Tahiru, one of the five MDCEs maintained by the President in Upper West also defied earlier speculations of his defeat to win with 30 votes out of the 45 Assembly Members who exercised their franchise at the Wa Municipal Assembly.

Even though the elections, which were conducted by the Electoral Commission could be considered as peaceful, that of the Wa Municipal Assembly was characterized by intermittent fights among some Assembly Members who tried to disallow a supposed spoilt ballot.

It took the timely intervention of personnel from the police service to calm the situation.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, has appealed to the Assembly Members of the remaining eight Municipal and District assemblies which are yet to vote in the region to support the president’s choice of nominees and give them massive endorsements.

Speaking to members of the Wa Municipal Assembly ahead of the voting, he said, “let us all respect the choices of the president. The president believes that, if given the nod, he will be able to work with the nominees to execute his agenda of transforming the lives of our people”.