Two men have been arrested for trading in counterfeit dollars.

The two suspects, Kenneth Anarfi, aged 51, and Philip Chorkson, aged 37, were wanted by the police after a complaint on September 24, 2021.

According to police, they had gone to a shop at Tuba, a suburb of Accra, and purchased electrical cables and other items valued at GHS 16,550.00, and paid the same in its dollar equivalent of $2,600 which was suspected to be fake currency

“The Police initiated a lookout for the suspects. On 22 October 2021 at about 2:00 pm, the suspects were intercepted around Tuba and arrested,” the police said.

“Also, a search conducted in their place of abode led to the retrieval of items including, deep freezers, air conditioners, TV sets, 39 gallons of engine oil, bags of rice, tomato paste, electrical cables, 2 laptops, boxes of nails, gas cylinders, fake US dollar notes, new head pans, frozen fish and chicken and other products in large quantities suspected to be proceeds of their fraudulent engagements.”

The police have also urged members of the public, “especially, persons who have fallen victim to such crime, to help identify the suspects and volunteer useful information to reveal the remaining aspects of fraudulent operations, perpetrated by the two suspects.”