The Ministry of Roads and Highways says access to the boundary road from the Tetteh Quarshie interchange will be closed to the public from today, 15th to 17th October 2021.

According to the Ministry, this is to enable repair works on a section of the road to be carried out.

In a statement from the ministry signed by the Acting Director of the Department of Urban Roads, it apologized for any inconveniences that would be caused as a result of the roadblock.

The statement urged motorists to follow traffic diversion signs that will be placed at various sections of the road during the period.

“There will be an interruption to traffic flow within Shaishie and its environs from midnight of Friday, 15th through to midnight of Sunday, 17th October 2021, to enable the contractor to undertake repair works [on parts of the road],” a statement from the Roads Ministry acting through the Department of Urban Roads noted.