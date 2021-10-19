Two persons are in the custody of the police for spreading false information in connection with the alleged gun attack on popular dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

The two are the artiste’s Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.

They were arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, on grounds of having the intention to cause fear and panic among the public.

The police say their preliminary investigations show that the widely circulated report that Shatta Wale had been shot was a “hoax” and therefore moved to effect the arrest of the two.

Meanwhile, “Shatta Wale and one other person popularly referred to as ‘Deportee’ are currently being pursued for their possible involvement and knowledge of the circulation of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic”, the police added in a statement.

Shatta’s apology

Whilst Shatta Wale’s whereabouts remain unknown, he has taken to Facebook to apologize to his fans saying he had lied about the incident.

He said he took the phones of the team members and made the post about the shooting that went viral.

According to Shatta Wale, he was surprised that the security services could not give him protection following the prophecy.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Alexander Obeng, has urged members of the public to volunteer information about the whereabouts of Shatta Wale.

Other arrest

Already, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of the New Life Kingdom Chapel has also been arrested over this incident.

Bishop Appiah’s arrest was in connection to a prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.

According to Citi News sources, he has also been charged with causing fear and panic.

He has however been denied bail after his arrest on Tuesday morning.

On the evening of October 18, 2021, there were reports that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unknown gunmen.