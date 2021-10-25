The University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG, has condemned the alleged invasion of the University of Ghana campus by National Security operatives.

“The National Security intrusion violates the rights of not only the students but academics and staff who together constitute the academic community,” UTAG said in a statement.

On October 20, 2021, some national security operatives were deployed to police the election of the new leadership of the Students Representative Council, SRC.

But UTAG said the consent of the management of the university was not sought before the deployment of the security personnel.

“First, there should be a clear, present, and imminent danger to life and property. Second, the head of the institution concerned must extend a written invitation to that effect. Third, such an invitation must be approved by an elected standing committee of the academic community set up on that behalf,” it argued.

UTAG stressed that its academic freedom must be respected and called on the Minister for National Security “to provide an explanation and apology for this infringement.”

Find below the full statement