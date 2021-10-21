The Minister for Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, would be receiving the digital leader of the year award at the 11th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA 2021), scheduled for 29th October, 2021, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The Digital Leader of the Year Award is in recognition of her role in driving digitalization in Ghana as well as her role as Minister of Communications and Digitalization, which has birthed several initiatives.

Her leadership has birthed initiatives such as the Girls in ICT Initiative, the E-transform project which is rehabilitating 25 selected post offices to provide e-services, Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project, setting up of ICT laboratory centres across the country among others.

Her role in the establishment of Ghana’s National Cyber Security Centre in 2018 has also been commended, as it recently led to Ghana’s cybersecurity being rated as number three in Africa by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) on its Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI). This is a major leap from the 11th position attained in the previous rating of 32.6 percent in 2017 and 43.7 percent in 2018.

The Minister, who has confirmed her attendance of the 11th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards ceremony, will also deliver a welcome address where she will be discussing the future of digitization in Ghana.

The 11th GITTA, themed, ‘Rewarding and Promoting Excellence in Digital Innovations’ will bring together the crème de la crème and top decision-makers in the sector while promoting and inspiring innovation in Ghana’s ICT industry as a regional leader.

Described by some as the ‘Oscars’ of the ICT and Telcom Industry in Ghana, the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Award powered by InstinctWave, an ISO certified company in partnership with Ghana Telecom Chamber has become the benchmark of excellence in Ghana’s ICT Industry which celebrates organizations and individuals at the forefront of digitization with innovative products and services that keep the sector exciting.

The awards will also recognize digitization across all sectors, including the Public Sector, Banking, Telecoms, ICT, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Health, and all other sectors involved in digitization.

GITTA will shine the spotlight on those working across the information technology industry and innovators who have worked tirelessly to deliver top-notch technological innovations that ultimately achieve incredible successes for their clients.

Chief Executive Officer of InstinctWave, Akin Naphtal, expressed his excitement about the 11th edition of the awards scheme, describing it as a catalyst of innovation and digitization on the African continent at large.

“We cannot underestimate the role of technology and digitization and its importance to national development and the development of the entire continent of Africa”. Mr. Naphtal noted.

This year’s event promises to be an upgrade of previous editions, with leading telecommunication and IT companies vying for glory.