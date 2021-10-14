The latest data, which covers the four months to the end of August, suggests that most Bitcoin mining (35.4%) is now US based, with Kazakhstan (18.1%) second and Russia (11%) third.

China’s action in June and the resulting fall in mining will, the researchers say, have been reflected in a decline in Bitcoin’s energy consumption – but as mining recovers that fall will reverse.

Currently Bitcoin consumes 0.45% of global electricity production, the Cambridge group estimates.

The researchers do not yet know how the change in the geographic distribution will alter the mix of energy sources used to mine Bitcoin – whether fossil fuel or renewables.