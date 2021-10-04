United States of America has warned Sudan against disrupting the transitional system. Washington has threatened to stop bilateral aid, including military and security cooperation between the US and Sudan.

In a statement on Saturday, the US Department of State said that the Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, held talks in Khartoum during his three-day visit to highlight “the United States’ unwavering commitment to Sudan’s continued political transition.”

During his meetings with Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and the members of the Cabinet, Sovereign Council Chairman Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and members of the Sovereign Council, and other political stakeholders, Mr Feltman expressed United States’ dedication to continued political and economic support as Sudan’s transition process.

The envoy told Khartoum officials, “Deviating from this path and failing to meet key parameters will jeopardise Sudan’s bilateral relationship with the United States, including significant American aid, as well as prospects for security cooperation to modernise the Sudanese armed forces, American support in international financial institutions, and debt relief.”

Constitutional Declaration

Mr Feltman said: “The support provided to Sudan is linked to the agreement stipulated in the Constitutional Declaration of 2019, and the Juba Peace Agreement of 2020″. He stressed the US’ keenness to maintain political and economic support for Sudan.