The Chairman of the Volta Caucus in Parliament, Emmanuel Bedzrah, has cited the abandoned Keta Port Project, the non-operationalization of the Ho Airport, unemployment, and the poor nature of the Asuogyaman to Ho trunk road as the major developmental concerns for the Volta Region.

Speaking at the first Volta Stakeholders conference, the Ho West MP said the region deserves better than it is being served.

He called on all stakeholders to take steps to address the developmental needs of the region.

“Citizens from the region on a daily basis pour out their frustrations with the hope of getting those of us in political positions to solve them. They may not entirely be wrong because we represent them, and they have every right to hold us accountable.”

“The Asuogyaman to Ho trunk road is in a bad state. The almighty Eastern corridor roads are nothing to write home about. It has become an albatross around our neck.”