The Wa West MP, Peter Toobu, paid a visit to the Wechiau D/A Junior High School and taught some Junior High School students Mathematics in preparation for the next Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE.

This was in preparation for his sponsored district-wide mock examination, which started on October 4th, 2021, for the next BECE candidates in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

The legislator, who said he was in the district to monitor the mock exams with the District Education Director, said the Wechiau D/A Junior High School had performed poorly in the 2020 BECE Exams, hence his decision to inspire the students to do better.

“I proceeded to JHS 2 to inspire them to believe in themselves. I met the teacher teaching a particular topic on Circles. I took over a quiet class, and all of a sudden a girl was bold to come to the board to provide an answer to a question. It was indeed worth the visit.” he said.

Find the video below: