12 motorists who were apprehended by the Police MTTD for various road infractions last Friday, October 15, 2021, will be arraigned today.

The errant drivers were captured for infractions such as driving against traffic, using the shoulder of the road and failing to display number plates on vehicles.

The 12 drivers were arrested during Citi TV’s road safety campaign dubbed War Against Indiscipline on the Frafraha-Dodowa stretch in Accra.

Director in charge of Operations at the Central Police MTTD, ASP Richard Nyarko, says no excuse is justifiable for disregarding road regulations.

“These are some excuses that are given to the police anytime we come in contact with some members of the driving public and that is why we do random checks mostly and for any errant driver we meet, we first demand for his licence to see whether he is licensed to drive.”

About War Against Indiscipline

The #WarAgainstIndiscipline – Be the change campaign is aimed at helping to avert the increasing loss of lives through road crashes.

It is a Citi TV initiative in partnership with the Police MTTD.

In May 2019, the station began the campaign against all forms of indiscipline in the country.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court, and have them fined.

It covered roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra.

These roads include Spintex, Legon by-pass, Dawhenya, Pokuase-Amasaman, Kasoa-Weija, Adenta-Dodowa among others.

The campaign is aimed at checking indiscipline on roads and also targeted at putting regulatory bodies on their toes to ensure that the various road safety laws are enforced.

It also seeks to compel drivers to stay within speed limits.