The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, is unhappy with the Electoral Commission for not living up to its expectations and trying to shut the party up for commenting on its performance in the conduct of the 2020 polls.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah at a press conference on Thursday, said the NDC’s view that the election was fraught with many challenges is not in dispute, and that there is a lot evidence to prove this.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has consistently refuted claims of the NDC and its 2020 presidential candidate, John Mahama that the 2020 election was poorly conducted by the EC.

The EC has also accused the NDC of making claims that undermine Ghana’s democracy, and even asked the Police to investigate the party’s claim of overvoting.

But Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the EC must not treat the party with disrespect when it comments on the conduct of the 2020 polls.

“The commission maintains an obvious state of delusional stupor that the 2020 elections were both above reproach and continues to shower praises on themselves and attack anyone who shared divergent views on the elections. We wish to make it clear to Bossman Asare and Jane Mensah that the NDC being a major stakeholder in the democracy and governance of Ghana reserves the right to comment on the conduct and outcome of elections without being treated with contempt and disrespect,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah has declared the NDC’s readiness to assist in investigations into its claims of over-voting and excess printing of one million ballot papers during the 2020 polls. .

“We take note with satisfaction Bossman Asare’s call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate the fact put out by President Mahama, given that President Mahama was on solid grounds when making this statement.

The NDC stands ever prepared to assist in any credible investigation into the matters raised,” he said.

“We are aware however that Bossman Asare’s call is only a red herring because he cannot feign ignorance of the fact that the Police Service is already seized with all the evidence on this matter. On the specific printing of 1 million excess ballot papers and arrest of persons with thumb-printed ballot papers, the Ghana Police Service carried out the arrests and therefore should be providing updates on the status of investigations to the population. All that Bossman Asare needs to do is to call on the Attorney General to ask the police to prosecute the offenders,” he added.