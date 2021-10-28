The National Democratic Congress (NDC), says it supports calls from the Electoral Commission for the police to investigate the alleged claims of over-voting and excess printing of one million ballot papers during the 2020 polls.

According to the opposition party, they are ready to assist the police to investigate the conduct of the Electoral Commission in the 2020 general election.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC at a press conference said the party will not shy away from such credible investigation.

“We take note with satisfaction Bossman Asare’s call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate the fact put out by President Mahama, given that President Mahama was on solid grounds when making this statement.

The NDC stands ever prepared to assist in any credible investigation into the matters raised,” he said.

The NDC scribe further suggested that the Ghana Police Service already has details about the claims of the possession of extra already thumb-printed ballot papers and even effected some arrests, hence the EC should be pushing for updates on the status of its investigations.

“We are aware however that Bossman Asare’s call is only a red herring because he cannot feign ignorance of the fact that the Police Service is already seized with all the evidence on this matter. On the specific printing of 1 million excess ballot papers and arrest of persons with thumb-printed ballot papers, the Ghana Police Service carried out the arrests and therefore should be providing updates on the status of investigations to the population. All that Bossman Asare needs to do is to call on the Attorney General to ask the police to prosecute the offenders,” he added.

The Electoral Commission (EC) last week urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate claims by former president John Mahama that there was over-voting in the 2020 general elections.

A Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, disputed the claim and appealed to the police to immediately investigate it.

“The former president has said that the EC thumb printed one million ballot papers in favour of the President of the Republic [Nana Akufo-Addo]. This is untrue… This is not a matter that should be ignored, and we call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate it… This is a great matter that undermines the credibility of the electoral process and should not be ignored. We call on him to provide evidence to support this claim,” he stated.