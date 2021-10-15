The Ghana Police Service has said it has deployed more personnel to address the traffic situation in the capital, Accra.

Road users have in the past few days lamented the unusual hours they spend in traffic.

The police have attributed the situation to the upcoming Christmas season, engineering problems, the nature of roads as well as the indiscipline on the part of road users.

In an interview with Citi News, the Director of Operations at the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Superintendent Dr. Samuel Sasu Mensah said the working hours of MTTD officers have been extended to help deal with the situation.

He also added that recalcitrant drivers who also fuel the traffic congestions will be dealt with.

Dr. Sasu Mensah added that the Road Traffic Regulations will be adhered to in that regard.

“Drivers who are so indisciplined on the road fuelling the congestion, we will deal with them with the road traffic regulations. We have also increased the number of hours that we are supposed to be on the road.”

“For instance, in the night shift, we have extended our operations to cover 9:30pm and in the morning we are supposed to come very early like 6:00am to manage the traffic situation where the problems are very challenging.”