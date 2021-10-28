The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, says the Akufo-Addo administration has heavily invested in vocational and technical training than any other regime.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government is committed to revitalizing and reforming TVET education in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Worldskills Ghana Competition, TVET, EXPO, 2021 in Accra on Wednesday, October 27, he defended his assertion by outlining some interventions in the Technical and Vocational skills training sector.

He also pledged the government’s commitment to training more of Ghana’s youth in the Technical Vocational skills sector.

“We’ve built ultramodern workshops with the state-of-the-art facilities at Cape Coast and Kumasi Technical Universities and Institute.”

“So when you take all of these in total, we have taken a very comprehensive approach in revamping, revitalizing, and reforming TVET education in Ghana. And in fact, I do not think there is any government since independence that has invested in TVET like the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

Nana Addo commissions engineering workshops at Cape Coast Technical University

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, October 18, 2021, commissioned engineering laboratories and workshops at the Cape Coast Technical University, as part of his 2-day working visit to the Central Region.

The engineering workshops and laboratories consist of an automotive section; a mechanical engineering section, which is divided into a welding unit and a fabrication unit; a civil engineering section; and an electrical and electronic section.

The Akufo-Addo government is upgrading facilities in a number of Technical Universities and Technical Institutes by constructing workshops and installing equipment for use by these institutions.

It will be recalled that Parliament, in March 2018, approved a concessional loan agreement between the Government of Ghana and the EXIM Bank of China for an amount of US$119 million to finance the Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Equipment in Polytechnics and Technical Institutes.