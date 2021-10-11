First-year students of the Wisconsin International University College have been advised to work hard in order to fulfill their objectives and achieve success, both in their time at the university and after they eventually graduate.

The President of the University, Professor Obeng Mireku said it was critical that the new students integrate the values of “integrity, transparency and accountability, teamwork, excellence in service delivery and customer satisfaction” into their daily routines, as those as the core principles the school runs by.

He was speaking at a ceremony on Saturday to matriculate the 2,719 students who have been admitted to study various courses at the esteemed University.

Not all of the 2,033 female and 686 male students were at the ceremony in person which was held at the school’s campus in North Legon due to coronavirus considerations, but they were able to follow the proceedings virtually and participate when necessary.

Established in 2000, Wisconsin International University College, Ghana has gone on to become one of Ghana’s best private tertiary institutions.

It is fully accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Commission formerly the National Accreditation Board and affiliated to the University of Ghana, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the University for Development Studies.

Prof. Obeng Mireku said the institution was on course to become the “first choice private university in Ghana” and urged the new entrants to give their best as they work towards achieving this target.

“Choosing Wisconsin International University College as your institution of choice to mould you into global change agents is a clear attestation of the confidence reposed on us for our academic feats as manifested in our numerous alumni impacting change both locally and across Africa,” he said in his speech.

“Through our innovative practical training method, we can confidently say we are on course to achieving our vision as the first choice private university in Ghana, with highly qualified and motivated staff. This, we will endeavour to accomplish through providing quality teaching, learning, research, knowledge dissemination and collaboration with key stakeholders.”

He assured them that, having chosen to attend Wisconsin International University College, the school’s state-of-the-art facilities and personnel would be at their disposal to help ensure that they are given the best possible chance to thrive.

“Investing in your education at this level has come at great cost and sacrifice to many of you and your families with huge expectations at the end. On our part, we the management, faculty and staff of Wisconsin pledge to do all that is in our power to help you achieve your full potential,” he added.

“We have procured state-of-the-art facilities for our Law, Nursing, Communications and IT students. Throughout the course of your study, we will also provide numerous opportunities for you to develop your skills, expand your networks and prepare you for the industry, career advancement and entrepreneurship.”

Pro. Obeng Mireku also provided an update on the University’s Kumasi campus, announcing that 500 students are due to be matriculated there on the 16th of October, 2021.

“I am proud to announce that teaching has since September 2019, commenced on our Kumasi campus, at Feyiase, on the Lake Bosomtwe Road, just 10 kilometers from KNUST.

“The Wisconsin Kumasi campus will cater for students mainly from the northern part of Ghana as well as from neighboring countries.”

