Two suspects are in the grips of the police over their alleged involvement in child trafficking in Yendi.

Six children were rescued by the Police from the suspects when they were being transported from Togo to Jaman in the Savannah Region.

According to the police, the arrested persons will be put before court on Wednesday.

Following their arrest, the suspects reportedly told the Police they had the blessing of the parents to traffic their children.

The Yendi Divisional Commander, Superintendent Richardson Kumeko told Citi News the father of the children is complicit because he confessed to consenting that the children be taken away.

When Citi News interacted with the 70-year-old man, he confirmed that the suspects stayed with them for seven days and that they agreed to the conditions before the children were given to them.

He said he was compelled to do that due to poverty.

All the children are of school-going age, but none is in school.