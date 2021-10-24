The police guard for the Zabzugu MP, John Jabah, is in the grips of the Zabzugu police for allegedly threatening a tricycle rider with a gun.

According to a Citi News source, the bodyguard was on a moving tricycle himself, while the other person was on a tricycle popularly called yellow, yellow.

After nearly crashing into each other, the MP’s bodyguard allegedly pulled out a pistol to warn the tricycle driver.

The youth in the town, angered by the action, attacked the bodyguard, police intervened and seized the bodyguard’s gun.

An investigation is yet to commence into the incident.

The officer in question will be sent to the Divisional Command on Monday.