The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, H. E Ozlem Erguin Uluesen on Monday, November 22, 2021, paid a courtesy call on Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

The visit was to deliberate on the upcoming 12th Bosphorus Summit, which among other things seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries and create opportunities for sharing best practices in afforestation and reforestation.

Whiles receiving the envoy, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor commended HE Ergun Uluesen for the visit and discussed arrangements for the upcoming summit to be held in Istanbul from 6th to 7th December 2021 adding that the meeting will serve as a preparatory ground for a successful summit.

He viewed the discourse as a productive one that will strengthen the relations between the two countries, particularly in the areas of afforestation and Natural Resource Management in their quest to fight climate change.

HE Ergun Uluesen outlined some of the benefits Ghana stands to enjoy from the summit, disclosing that it will expose the country to key investors with an interest in protecting the general environment.

The 12th Bosphorus Summit will be opened by the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan themed, “Meeting the challenges for a better world”.

The Summit will bring together some Ministers of State across the globe and Hon. Minister Samuel A. Jinapor will also be a keynote speaker at the event.