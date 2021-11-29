Students of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale, can now heave a sigh of relief studying at night on campus after the 1996 batch of old students provided streetlights to illuminate the school and dormitories at night.

The intervention follows some security concerns raised by students.

Hadi hibatu, a year one student, who spoke in a Citi News interview, said: “In the night, the whole place is dark. When we are going to bathe, we can not see, we rely on moonlight. Because of that, we are always scared to go for preps, and it is affecting us, some of my mates have been attacked by some bad people”

As one of the famous schools in the Northern Region, GHANASCO has produced great personalities including the former president John Dramani Mahama, Lordina Mahama, Dr Nihad Salifu, Hajia Sumani Hafsah, among others who are contributing to the development of the country.

But the school has been in distress in terms of streetlights.

In a bid to improve the poor lighting situation in the school, the 1996 batch of old students provided streetlights at the cost of over GH¢7000.

Handing over the project to the school, the spokesperson for the 1996-year group, Dr. Salifu Nihad, said: “Knowing that the school has some issues, and as old students of the school who have benefited immensely, we decided to come back and do some project for the school”

“Instead of waiting for contributions from all year groups, we took it upon ourselves as the 1996-year group to carry out this project to address the security situation in the school,” he said.

This is the second project the 1996-year group has executed in support of the school, with the first being a tank farm to address acute water shortages in the school.

Receiving the project, the Assistant Headmaster of the school, Mohammed Uthman, commended the year group for their relentless efforts in ensuring the students have a comfortable environment to study.

“We recognise your contributions that you have been giving to the school because it will scare thieves, reptiles that may be crawling on the ground. This has come at a very good time, and we will put it into good use.”