With the group stages now reaching its midway point, all 32 teams will aim to get some important wins with a place in the round of 16 still up for grabs.

Manchester United will aim to build on the weekend’s victory over Tottenham as they travel to Italy to face Atalanta.

Dortmund will be seeking revenge after the matchday three beatdown against Ajax and Atletico Madrid will hope to grab a positive result in Anfield.

Betway takes a look at four important games on matchday four.

Atalanta v Manchester United

In the previous meeting between the two teams, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men came back from two goals down to steal a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford, shocking the away fans in the process.

On Tuesday, Atalanta will aim to avoid another defeat as they play host to the Red Devils whilst Manchester United will aim to boost their round of 16 aspirations.

Currently, Atalanta are third on the log with four points whilst Manchester United are on top of Group F with six points.

According to Betway, Manchester United have 2.18 odds of taking home all three points whilst Atalanta have 3.01. A draw has been pinned at 3.86.

RB Leipzig v PSG

A pulsating five-goal thriller was witnessed in mid-October when the two teams clashed in Paris. PSG came out on top, winning 3-2.

But, with the return fixture set to commence in Germany, RB Leipzig will hope to enact some sweet revenge over Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The two sides have met on five occasions overall with PSG winning three times whilst the Germans have won twice. PSG are top of Group A with seven points whilst Leipzig are bottom with zero.

PSG have 2.35 odds of winning according to Betway whilst Leipzig have 2.82. A draw has been pinned at 3.70 odds.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

During the first fixture in Spain, Liverpool managed to beat a tricky and determined Atletico Madrid side 3-2 thanks in part to a red card.

In England, the Reds will aim to avoid the painful defeat they stomached in 2020 at Anfield whilst Diego Simeone’s side will aim to get one over their upcoming opponents.

Liverpool are well ahead of competition in Group B, winning all three games to take top spot whilst Atletico Madrid are second on the log with four points.

Betway tips Liverpool to take all three points, with their odds placed at 1.68 whilst Atletico Madrid have their odds pinned at 4.81.

Borussia Dortmund v Ajax

During the previous meeting between the two teams, Ajax took Dortmund to the cleaners, recording a comprehensive 4-0 victory at home.

With the return fixture set to be played on Wednesday, Dortmund will hope to prove a point whilst Ajax will aim to avoid defeat.

The Dutch champions are top of Group C with nine points whilst BVB have six points and are one spot behind. The two teams have locked horns on three occasions with Dortmund claiming two victories whilst Ajax have won once.

Betway views this game as a close one as Dortmund have 2.44 odds whilst Ajax have 2.64 odds. A draw has been pinned at 3.84.