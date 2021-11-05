Mobile Web Ghana, in collaboration with its partners, has announced that the second edition of the Africa Digital Skills Conference (ADSC) will take place from the 9th to the 11th of November.

The three-day conference is free for all participants and will be done virtually.



It will bring together technology experts, trainers and knowledge seekers together with the aim of providing a platform for the teaching and learning of digital skills across the African continent.

The conference will create a critical mass of individuals and organisations interested in bridging the skills gap on the continent.

It will also offer the opportunity for participants to network, connect and also build a solid digital foundation for Africa’s growing economies”.

According to a study done by International Finance Corporation (IFC), 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills by 2030, resulting in almost 650 million training opportunities.

This presents a great opportunity for the youth to equip themselves with skills that will be in high demand in the near future. Digital literacy and knowledge are now needed in all spheres of life and will be critical for future jobs.

The Africa Digital Skills Conference will focus on basic, intermediate and advanced skills training.

Last year, the conference saw more than one thousand registered attendees (1,000), with forty-five trainers (45) from 52 countries and having 40 sessions.

This year, the organizers are looking forward to having an increase in the numbers of participants, mainly from Africa and partly from all over the world. Some of the topics to be taught this year includes:

Getting started with Data Analytics

Data Science and Machine Learning

How to develop a mobile app without coding

Social Media Marketing for Twitter and LinkedIn

Introduction to Cloud Computing

Using data and insights to help your business grow



User journey mapping for digital marketers

Exploratory Data Analysis with Python

Soft skills for IT Professionals

Introduction to Free and Open Source Software for Geospatial (FOSSG4)

The Africa Digital Skills Conference is a three-day international conference that seeks to provide students, entrepreneurs, institutions and the youth at large in Africa with an opportunity to teach and learn basic digital skills and new technologies. The conference promises to be an avenue for knowledge-seekers and experts to connect, learn and share digital skills to help boost Africa’s future jobs and improve economies. The 2021 edition of the Africa Digital Skills Conference is supported by Digital Skills Accelerator Africa and GIZ.

For more information about the conference, visit the conference website and register here.